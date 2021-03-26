Massive dead and devastation after hurricanes swept the US state of Alabama

Five people were killed, including three from one family, in a hurricane that struck Alabama, as the authorities also declared a state of emergency in a number of areas of this state located in the southeast of the United States.

“I call on all those on the way to these hurricanes (…) to stay alert,” state Gov. Kai Ivey said.

On social media, pictures of the devastation caused by the hurricanes and storms that struck the state spread, showing debris flying in the sky, trees on the ground, and damaged homes.

In the town of Ohachi, three people from the same family who were in a “wooden building” were killed, while a fourth person was killed in a caravan, according to what was announced to Agence France-Presse, Pat Brown, a coroner in Calhoun county.

The pathologist explained that a fifth person was killed in Wellington as a result of the hurricane.

The emergency services in Calhoun County called on residents to “take shelter immediately.”

In turn, the Calhoun Police Chief’s office announced that “significant damage” occurred in Ohachi and near Wellington, due to bad weather.

And according to the website “PowerOutdog.us”, more than 35,000 homes in Alabama were still without electricity as of late Thursday afternoon.

Officials expected the bad weather to continue into evening.