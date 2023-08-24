Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

Split

A storm caused a mudslide in an Austrian town. More severe thunderstorms are already on the horizon.

Obergottesfeld – Austria was hit by severe thunderstorms last Thursday. And this week, Wednesday, there was already a violent storm that caused a mudslide in Obergottesfeld in the Spittal an der Drau district. Several residential buildings were damaged and the next storms are already in the starting blocks. Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in many places in Austria until Sunday.

Mudslide after a violent storm in Austria: damage to three residential buildings

A heavy thunderstorm hit the town on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, the Mühlenbach near the access road to Lanzewitzen became blocked. This triggered a mudslide that made its way down the valley to Obergottesfeld MeinBezirk.at reported.

A mudslide went off in Obergottesfeld on Wednesday afternoon. The mudslide was triggered by a storm. © District fire brigade command Spittal/Drau

Three single-family houses were severely damaged by the debris flow. At one, the mass of mud filled the entire basement to the ceiling. It is Heidi Ziwich-Gigler’s childhood home. In conversation with the ORF she pointed out that the full lockdown had already been discussed several times with the mayor. Even the fire brigade commander said that it was dangerous, but nobody felt responsible for an evacuation.

It is not yet possible to say exactly how much damage is caused. But “in view of the damage situation, we can be lucky that there were no personal injuries,” says section fire brigade commander Renè Moser in a Facebook post from the Spittal/Drau district fire brigade command.

After the mudslide in Obergottesfeld, further storms are already in sight

However, the next storms are already on the horizon. According to the Austrian Severe Weather Center there are warnings for thunderstorms and hail in Carinthia, Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper Austria, Vorarlberg and Styria. The high probability of severe weather is expected to continue until Sunday.

Slovenia and Croatia also had to contend with severe storms, which led to flooding and landslides. In Germany, the heat is also slowly fading away towards the end of the week – also with thunderstorms. (sp)