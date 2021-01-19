Benfica announced this Tuesday 19 that the results of the tests carried out on Saturday did not yield good news. 17 people linked to the club tested positive for Covid-19, including five players (their names did not transcend), coaching staff and team staff.

“Given these data, in defense of the general health and physical integrity of the affected footballers, Benfica asks the General Health Directorate (DGS) to step in and decide if the team has to come forward for competitions in the next 14 days “, was the statement issued on its website.

Nicolás Otamendi, Franco Cervi and Facundo Ferreyra are the Argentines that make up the red squad, which has the return of two Boca and River players in the portfolio: Eduardo Salvio and Enzo Pérez.

For this Wednesday, the club plans to play the semifinal of the Portuguese League Cup against Braga, on Monday 25 against Nacional de Madeira for the league, and on Thursday 28 it will face Belenenses for the quarterfinals of the Cup Portugal.

The European country is going through the third wave of the virus and – according to Marta Temido, health minister – “the situation is extreme.” Faced with this grave reality, Benfica could put a brake on football although the federation’s confirmation is still missing.

Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal, where Benfica plays. It could be a time without activities. Photo REUTERS / Pedro Nunes / File Photo

Portugal has eleven consecutive days above 100 deaths -a figure never reached in the first two waves-, with a new daily record yesterday Monday 18 of 167 deaths, while the daily infections in the last days are around 10,000.