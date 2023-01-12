Home page World

Due to a malfunction in the computer system of the US Federal Aviation Administration, all flights in the USA were temporarily stopped. Thousands of flights are delayed.

Update from January 11, 9:05 p.m.: Chaos broke out in US air travel on Wednesday. Planes were not allowed to take off after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a ground ban on planes on all domestic routes. The reason was a computer glitch that, according to the authorities, had already occurred on Tuesday evening. A system was affected that provides pilots and other flight personnel with important safety information and notifications of disruptions to flight operations.

How this came about was initially unknown. There are currently no signs of a cyber attack, the White House said. US President Joe Biden said he is in contact with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and will be updated on the situation. Thousands of travelers across the country had to wait. Such a flight ban had not existed in the USA since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

According to the Flightaware website, around 7,000 flights were delayed by 12 noon local time in Washington (6:00 p.m. CET) and more than 1,000 had been cancelled. Although the ban on domestic flights was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., the airlines said the delays would continue throughout the day, news channel CNN reported.

Flight chaos in the USA: More than 5,000 flights are delayed

Update from January 11, 3:59 p.m: In the United States, flight operations are gradually being resumed, according to the US Air Traffic Control Authority (FAA). The nationwide ban on domestic flights was lifted after several hours. After a large-scale system failure, the FAA imposed a flight stop on all flights in the United States on Wednesday morning.

The “Notice to Air Missions” communication system for pilots and crew was affected by the breakdown. How exactly the disruption affected and the causes for it initially remained unclear. The White House said there was no evidence of a cyber attack.

Over 5,400 flights are within, to or from the US, according to the website flightaware.com late and more than 900 canceled.

System failure at the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) – no indication of a cyber attack

Update from January 11, 2:06 p.m: A computer glitch paralyzed air traffic in the USA. All domestic flights must remain on the ground by 9 a.m. local time in Washington (3 p.m. CET), the US Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday via Twitter. More than 3,500 flights within, to or from the USA are now delayed. According to the website flightaware.com almost 400 flights have been canceled so far.

In the morning, the FAA had reported a system failure. The reason for the glitch is still unclear, said the White House. According to reports from the television channel CNN, the White House has not yet assumed a cyber attack. US President Biden is in contact with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The disruption at the FAA does not affect Lufthansa flights to and from the USA, the airline told the German press agency dpa.

Update from January 11, 1:06 p.m: The effects on flight operations in the USA are still unclear. After a system failure at the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), all flights in the USA were stopped.

In the morning (local time) were according to the website flightaware.com more than 1,200 flights within, to or from the USA were delayed and around 100 were canceled. It was not clear whether the computer failure was the reason for the disruption.

According to the FAA, the NOTAM (“Notice to Air Missions”) system, which provides pilots and ground personnel with information about disruptions in flight operations, has failed. Technicians are working to fix the problem. The system will be restarted, the FAA announced via Twitter. Some functions are already online again, writes the US aviation authority in a recent update. But operations are still limited.

Massive computer breakdown: All flights in the USA stopped

Washington – “All flights in the US are grounded due to a system error at the Federal Aviation Administration related to NOTAMs,” tweeted British flight expert Alex Macheras. In his opinion, the impact of the flight stop should be global. Flights could not continue until the problem was resolved. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this shortly afterwards via Twitter.

USA: All flights stopped due to system error

According to the US aviation authority, it is working to restore the system. Final validation checks were currently being performed to reload the system. “Operations throughout national airspace are affected,” the FAA tweeted.

The abbreviation NOTAM stands for Notice to Air Missions System. These are important notes and instructions from the flight safety authority for the flight crew that must be observed.

The incident is reminiscent of a disruption at the Swiss air traffic control Skyguide in the summer of 2022. The airspace over Switzerland was blocked for hours due to a computer malfunction. Thousands of passengers were affected. Planes failed to land and were diverted by airlines to various airports in neighboring countries. In June, technical problems at Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) disrupted flight operations. (ml)