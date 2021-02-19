Image: Manufacturer

Massive comeback

For some the ultimate, for others the scandal on two wheels: The Suzuki Hayabusa, presented in 1999 and with a top speed of 300 km / h, did not leave those who did not understand anything about motorcycles indifferent. Five years ago she passed away quietly. Now it comes back, with 190 hp from 1.3 liter displacement, still strong as a bear, as last regulated at 299 km / h, still weighing 264 kilos. The four-cylinder engine and chassis have only been further developed, while the electronics and equipment have been completely renewed, including plenty of assistance systems. A look into the cockpit still suggests old times: for 18 490 there will be analog round instruments with a TFT display in between from April. (fbn.)