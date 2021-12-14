Fernando Rubio & Inner Demons, who was scheduled to perform this weekend at La Yesería, in a file image. / Mariano Rios

The increase in infections due to Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia has forced the adoption of new restrictive measures that especially affect nightlife. Bars and restaurants in Murcia, Cartagena and twelve other municipalities are included in the maximum alert level, very high risk of contagion. These spaces also include concert halls, where the maximum capacity allowed is 30%. The municipalities affected by these measures are Cartagena (649 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in fourteen days), Murcia (478.7), Abarán, Alcantarilla, Alhama de Murcia, Cieza, Fortuna, Fuente Álamo, Jumilla, Lorquí, San Pedro del Pinatar, Torre Pacheco, Totana and La Unión.

This situation forces to cancel numerous concerts announced for this weekend in the Region of Murcia, especially in the music halls. The cancellations affect, for example, Eskorzo and Rafael Lechowski (Garaje Beat), Dominic Sisters (Jazzazza), Fernando Rubio (La Yesería), Kiko Veneno (REM) and Festival MurciaXtraFres with Camela + Samantha Hudson + Rocio Sáiz + Don Fluor + others (Plaza de Toros de Murcia), Río Viré (La Tata de Cartagena), among others. For concert halls it is unfeasible to maintain these concerts with a capacity limited to 30%, according to the organizers on their social networks.

Jazzazza, who had raised the curtain in November after 20 months without live music, holds two concerts of the PANORAMA cycle supported by the Murcia City Council



Free entry



Jazzazza Jazz Club reported this Tuesday that it was canceling the Domino Sisters concert scheduled for this Friday “due to economic unfeasibility”, “although we are continuing with the two remaining concerts of the ‘Panorama’ project supported by the Murcia City Council and with free admission”, as confirmed by Jota Baeza, manager of the club. For example, on Sunday, December 19, Dos combos (+ Jam Session) will perform, and on December 23, Roberto Gimeno Group is on the bill. “We want to thank you for your support in these difficult times to make live music,” says Jota. Jazzazza raised the curtain in November after 20 months without live music.

MEASURES Gauges

Reduction of capacity from 50% established last Friday, to 30%.

Covid Certificate

It is still mandatory to present the document to access.

Municipalities affected

There are 14. Cartagena, Murcia, Abarán, Alcantarilla, Alhama de Murcia, Cieza, Fortuna, Fuente Álamo, Jumilla, Lorquí, San Pedro del Pinatar, Torre Pacheco, Totana and La Unión.

The open-air concerts are also being held for the moment, such as the ‘Christmas Rock’, which will be held, if there are no changes, this Saturday in the Plaza de Belluga in Murcia, with six live artists.

“They have killed the sector”



This situation is a new setback for music venues, which have not just come back to close the year 2021. Last week concerts were held normally in all establishments, but the increase in coronavirus infections has turned around the situation. In fact, Isaac Vivero, director of the Murcia Live! Association, dedicated to promoting and protecting the rights of concert halls, affirms that these new measures “have killed the sector.” A sector that began to work regularly at the end of October after the acceptance, by the Superior Court of Justice, of the request for the Covid certificate as a mandatory measure to access the events scheduled in these spaces.