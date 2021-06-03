Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the subject of a quite important casserole, perhaps the most widespread since he came to government, during the radio and TV message in which he said that his country is at the forefront of vaccination against the coronavirus and highlighted the Copa América dispute.

In São Paulo, the public repudiated Bolsonaro with cacerolazos in the Santa Cecilia and Perdizes neighborhoods, in the center and west of the city, and in Tatuapé, a neighborhood in the populous and humble eastern region.

The São Paulo newspaper Estado published this Thursday that “on TV Bolsonaro talks about vaccinating all Brazilians in 2021 and becomes white of the saucepans “.

Similar protests took place in various parts of Rio de Janeiro, such as in Copacabana, an elegant neighborhood in the southern region, close to the most famous beaches in Brazil.

Brasilia was also the scene of cacerolazos, for example in Asa Norte, where there is a residential area close to a well-known area of ​​bars and restaurants.

In these capitals, in addition to Belo Horizonte, Salvador and Porto Alegre, the public chanted slogans such as “Out with Bolsonaro” and “Genocide”, similar to those expressed in the acts of protest last Saturday.

During his speech delivered on Wednesday night, Bolsonaro affirmed that his country is among the world elite given that it will begin to produce vaccines with IFA (pharmacological supplies) purchased by the government from the Astrazeneca laboratory, and stressed that 100 million drugs were distributed.

That argument is “inhuman and indefensible” because hid 130 million vaccines from Pfizer and Coronavac, which the government did not want to buy in 2020, said a note signed by Senator Omar Aziz, head of the Parliamentary Investigations Commission on the pandemic.

Source: ANSA