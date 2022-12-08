Massive brawl at US college basketball game, video

A monumental brawl was staged by the players of TCU (Texas Christian University) and George Washington, in a basketball game ncaa, in which the judges were forced to expel eight members of the quintets.

The event happened at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth (Texas) when Bella Cravens (TCU) and Essence Brown (GW) got into a fight.

The two came to dispute a ball, but the meeting was not the friendliest, as they began to hit each other and pull their hair.

“Honestly, I didn’t see what happened at first (the alleged hair pulling), so I can’t really say what happened. It doesn’t matter who started it, it doesn’t matter what happened. The way you respond, that’s a life lesson. You have to respond in the right way. You can control that element, and that’s what I know for a fact that we didn’t do well,” he said Raegan Pebley, TCU’s manager.

Sure, the matchup referees clamped down and ejected the two women who started the mess on the court. But there was more.



Nya Robertson, Jayla Thornton, Caia Loving and Nya Lok by George Washington and Lucy Ibeh and and Roxane Makolo by TCU were also excluded from the match.

