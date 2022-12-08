Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Massive brawl at US college basketball game, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Basketball

Basketball was invented by James Naismith in the year 1891.

Basketball was invented by James Naismith in the year 1891.

It happened in the match between TCU (Texas Christian University) and George Washington.

A monumental brawl was staged by the players of TCU (Texas Christian University) and George Washington, in a basketball game ncaa, in which the judges were forced to expel eight members of the quintets.

See also  Aubergine 'Polpette': vegetarian meatballs that look like croquettes

The event happened at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth (Texas) when Bella Cravens (TCU) and Essence Brown (GW) got into a fight.

(‘Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal’: the news that shakes Qatar)
(Watch out: Qatar World Cup returns, but not all matches are on open TV)

The two came to dispute a ball, but the meeting was not the friendliest, as they began to hit each other and pull their hair.

“Honestly, I didn’t see what happened at first (the alleged hair pulling), so I can’t really say what happened. It doesn’t matter who started it, it doesn’t matter what happened. The way you respond, that’s a life lesson. You have to respond in the right way. You can control that element, and that’s what I know for a fact that we didn’t do well,” he said Raegan Pebley, TCU’s manager.

Sure, the matchup referees clamped down and ejected the two women who started the mess on the court. But there was more.

Nya Robertson, Jayla Thornton, Caia Loving and Nya Lok by George Washington and Lucy Ibeh and and Roxane Makolo by TCU were also excluded from the match.
(Lionel Scaloni heated up and took it against a journalist in Qatar, video) (Qatar 2022: statistical duel that yields the winners of the quarterfinals)

See also  Twitch would have faced a massive flight of disgruntled staff, according to Bloomberg

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Massive #brawl #college #basketball #game #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Twitter, beds appear in offices: the headquarters becomes a "hotel for staff". Investigations on Elon Musk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result