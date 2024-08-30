The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro said that the massive blackout that the country has been experiencing since early this morning is the result of a criminal attack on the national electrical system.

Through his Telegram account, Maduro said that this is an attack by “fascism against the people” and that Venezuelans together will overcome this onslaught.

“As always, I am with the people and on the front line of battle, facing this criminal attack against the National Electric System. I have said it and I repeat it: Calm and Sanity, Nerves of Steel! Desperate fascism attacks the people, but together we will overcome this new attack. We will always win!” he said.

For his part, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said that the blackout was the result of sabotage orchestrated by the opposition and assured that authorities were already working to restore service throughout the country.

The blackout began at 4:40 a.m. local time. Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez told state-run VTV that the country suffered an electrical sabotage that affected almost the entire national territory. “All 24 states are reporting a total or partial loss of electricity,” he said.

