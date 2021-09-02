There is little more than a month left until Battlefield 2042 hits the market, and although some lucky ones have already been able to test the game or will do so soon with the open beta of the title, the desire of fans that the final version is available does not stop increase.
However, users who want to have the game developed by Ripple Effect Studios (aka DICE) will have to give it an important space on their consoles, because today we have known what could be the Battieflield download size 2042, and we already anticipate it, it will not be small.
Battlefield 2042 Huge Download Size Revealed
As we can see in the image that we have achieved thanks to the people of mp1st, the Battlefield 2042 download size It will be neither more nor less than almost a few 92GB, which means that the war title will take almost a tenth of the hard drive of Xbox Series X and a fifth of the Xbox Series S.
It remains to be seen if this size will increase at the time of launch of the title, considering that it is most likely that a day one patch will arrive, fixing some bugs that the development team finds after going gold.
A good example is the Call of Duty franchise, which has shown that the games of this generation can grow considerably as new content arrives in the titles. Now we just have to wait until next October 22 to know for sure if the Battlefield 2042 download size will it be the filtering or if it will increase.
Leave a Reply