Moritz Bletzinger

Three fires in France’s high-speed train network. The operator speaks of a “massive attack” on TGV traffic. Chaos reigns at the train stations.

Paris – The world is looking to Paris and the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games, but now France’s railway company SNCF is reporting a “massive attack” on the high-speed train network. Many rail connections with the TGV high-speed trains would have to be cancelled, the SNCF told the news agency on Friday AFP at.

The “situation is likely to last at least the entire weekend while repairs are carried out.” The exact background is still unclear. However, there have also been arson attacks. As the French news portal The Figaro reported that the Montparnasse train station in Paris is among those affected. There are currently severe disruptions here.

The opening ceremony in Paris has something special about it: for the first time, the Olympic Games will be opened on a river instead of in a stadium. But what is supposed to be an impressive, splendid ceremony, represents a challenge, especially in terms of security.