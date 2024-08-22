Defense Ministry facility in Volgograd region caught fire after attack by Ukrainian drones

Early in the morning of Thursday, August 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a massive attack on the Volgograd region. Residents of the local town of Kalach-na-Donu heard the sounds of explosions at about 03:30 — the air defense system (AD) was in operation. Before that, the characteristic sounds of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying overhead were heard in the air. In total, the townspeople counted from 6 to 10 loud explosions.

Two UAVs were shot down on approach to the airfield

Later, information emerged that two Ukrainian drones were shot down as they approached the Marinovka airfield in the village of Oktiabrsky, which is located several kilometers from Kalach-na-Donu. One of the drones was destroyed several kilometers from the airfield, and the debris of the second fell on a nearby trailer. As a result, a fire started.

In addition, the region’s governor Andrey Bocharov reported that as a result of the attack, a fire started at a Defense Ministry facility – drone debris also fell there. He indicated that air defense systems were able to shoot down most of the Ukrainian aircraft. There were no casualties or injuries, preliminarily.

Also, supposed footage of the attempted attack on the airfield has appeared online. The video features the sounds of gunfire, and a fireball is visible in the distance, followed by an explosion.

As a result of the Ukrainian attack, as of 08:00, the departure and arrival of seven flights were delayed at the Volgograd airport. Thus, three flights from Volgograd to Moscow and three return flights, as well as one flight to Perm were delayed. clarifies Rosaviatsia, restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety from 01:49 Moscow time.

In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched 13 UAVs in the Volgograd region

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine attempted to attack six regions of Russia on the night of August 22. Air defense systems managed to intercept 13 drones over the Volgograd region, 7 over the Rostov region, 4 over the Belgorod region, 2 over the Voronezh region, and one each over the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

A total of 28 aircraft were destroyed.

According to the acting governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov, in addition to the drone, air defense forces destroyed two missiles over the region. The authorities of the attacked regions report that there are no casualties and no damage to facilities.