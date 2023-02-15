with videoQatar sends 10,000 houses and caravans left over after the World Cup, Korean influencers deposit tens of thousands of dollars and Pakistan made an anonymous donation of $ 30 million. In almost every corner of the world, people are taking action to help Syria and Turkey. That is quite special, because not every disaster lives everywhere.
Tom van der Meer
Latest update:
15-02-23, 18:41
What do you remember about the severe floods in Pakistan last year? Millions of people were displaced. Britain swung into action en masse. The cooperating aid organizations raised 40 million pounds (45 million euros). The Red Cross in the Netherlands also campaigned, but it hardly caught on here.
That may sound crude: why do we help Ukrainians, but do we ignore the Pakistanis? But that’s how it often goes, Baukje Heemskerk of Giro555 knows. “Connection makes an action great.” Britain has a huge Pakistani community, which automatically makes the situation in the country more alive. Because we have many people in the Netherlands with a Turkish background, the aid organizations in our country were the first to join forces after the earthquakes.
Large international network
In doing so, they can rely on an international network of comparable organizations in Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan. For example, the Belgians have Consortium 12-12, Austria has Nachbar in Not and Sweden has Radiohjälpen. Thirteen countries work together in the Emergency Appeals Alliance (EAA) – based in the Netherlands. Together they collected 150 million euros for the victims in the first week after the earthquake.
Their actions are surprisingly similar. For example, several countries have a national radio or TV show, including a call panel with famous people. This has proven to be a proven success, which is catching on in many places. The sites of the organizations also show striking similarities. “The British Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) soon had a photographer in the area. We then share the photos they have taken with the other countries,” says Heemskerk, who is also involved with the EAA through Giro555.
Together they also develop new ways of campaigning. But each country chooses its own approach, which depends on the background but also on the culture in a country. “Some do more with music, others have more serious stories.” Public broadcasters also have a big voice in some countries, while in the Netherlands, for example, Giro555 is a strong brand of its own.
Ukrainian success in Turkey
The seriousness of the situation is clear this time, with well over 40,000 deaths worldwide. Even countries that are against each other’s lives offer each other help. It’s called earthquake diplomacy. For example, the Greeks have sent rescue teams to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are sending 100 million dollars in relief supplies, including to enemy Syria. But a country like Ukraine, which could use a lot of help itself, also sent help. And with success: on Tuesday, the Ukrainian rescue team rescued a woman alive from the rubble in Hatay after 205 hours.
