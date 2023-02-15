In doing so, they can rely on an international network of comparable organizations in Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan. For example, the Belgians have Consortium 12-12, Austria has Nachbar in Not and Sweden has Radiohjälpen. Thirteen countries work together in the Emergency Appeals Alliance (EAA) – based in the Netherlands. Together they collected 150 million euros for the victims in the first week after the earthquake.

Their actions are surprisingly similar. For example, several countries have a national radio or TV show, including a call panel with famous people. This has proven to be a proven success, which is catching on in many places. The sites of the organizations also show striking similarities. “The British Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) soon had a photographer in the area. We then share the photos they have taken with the other countries,” says Heemskerk, who is also involved with the EAA through Giro555.