Major accident on the A23, 8km tailback

Serious traffic accident in the late morning on the A23 motorway in the stretch between Gemona and Carnia in the direction of the border with Austria. About twenty people were reportedly injured in a chain collision involving at least 7 vehicles. The injured were transported to the hospitals in Udine and Tolmezzo.

Vehicles and ambulances intervened on site Sores Fvg. The highway is closed to traffic in the northbound direction with a tailback of over 8 kilometers. The fire brigade and the traffic police are also present, in addition to the staff of Autostrade per l’Italia.