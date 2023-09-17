Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi meet again

Together again. Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi will see each other again after the traumatic farewell this summer. The story is now known, the banker left his future wife in front of her friends and relatives accusing her of betrayal.

The two will meet at a charity initiative. According to the “Lo Spiffero” website, the saga will be enriched with a new chapter. Among the various roles that Seymandi has received is that of general secretary of the Molinette Research Foundation, a charity linked to the large Turin hospital.

Segre is the president. This is enough to sign together the invitation to the event promoted by the monthly Torino Magazine, within which the foundation will have a space to illustrate its initiatives. Appointment on Tuesday evening, September 19th starting from 9pm, at the Edit Garden, in Piazza Teresa Noce. Among “bubbles, music & friends” we can swear that many will not want to miss it, certainly to “start from ideas” as the poster of the initiative promises, but above all to see if the most famous “couple” of the year, as well as in the invitation, he will also be present live.

In the letter they seem to leave no doubt when they hope to “see many of you participate”. The organizers do not come clean by simply saying that “everything is confirmed, we have not received any cancellations”, the only concession being that, in case of bad weather, the evening will be postponed to the following day.

