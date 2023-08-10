Turin, Massimo Segre cancels the wedding. The names of Cristina Seymandi’s possible lovers appear

In Turin, for days, nothing else has been talked about. From the first moment the video was published in which the banker Massimo Segre publicly reveals his girlfriend’s betrayals at a party in front of dozens of guests Cristina Seymandi to then cancel the imminent marriage, the questions that Italians ask themselves are essentially two.

READ ALSO: Turin, the wedding between the “cuckold” financier Segre and Cristina Seymandi is canceled

First of all, what courage did the Segre to reveal such a delicate and above all unpleasant fact of his private and intimate life? But above all, what would be the names of the lawyer and the industrialist mentioned by the banker during his trap-speech?

Well, Turin chronicle he tried to put his finger on the wound as much as possible by giving answers to at least the second question. As for the lawyer, the name would be to Maurice Bortolottowhile that of the industrialist would be the former centre-right candidate for the Municipality of Turin Paolo Damilano.

Subscribe to the newsletter

