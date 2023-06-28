Massimo Recalcati, the doctor of the soul: portrait

A few days ago the writer Lucrezia Lerro interviewed for Affaritaliani.it Massimo Recalcati, one of the best known Italian Lacanian psychoanalysts, member of the Milanese Society of Psychoanalysis and director of Irpa



(Research Institute of Applied Psychoanalysis).

The interview had a great public success because psychoanalysis is a theme that after more than one hundred years from its “discovery” by Sigmund Freud then continued by Carl Gustav Jung and others, including the French Jacques Lacan, it still ensnares and grips even beyond its possible curative action.

Psychoanalysis is above all an inner journeya journey into the soul that leads to progressively revealing all floors of the great palace of Being. To descend the dark stairs to the foundations of the unconscious.

Psychoanalysis is winning the night using (also) the night. To illuminate the dark sides of the personality, “integrating the Shadow”, as Jung taught. Traveling its paths, experiencing its orbits, allows human beings to better understand themselves and others and the meaning of their being in the world, what Martin Heidegger called in his existentialist ontology “Dasein”, i.e. “being there”. Psychoanalysis has to do with the numinous power of the word, spoken and written and the word and what moves the world.

