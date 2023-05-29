Without any shadow of a doubt, Massimo Ranieri he is one of the most loved and respected Italian singers in the world of music. Over the last few hours, the famous singer-songwriter would have fallen ill. Due to the strong flu, he had to postpone two concert dates scheduled in Grosseto and Perugia. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Massimo Ranieri is forced to postpone the dates of his concert scheduled for 27 and 28 May 2023 in the cities of Grosseto and Perugia. The famous singer-songwriter has a strong flu which caused himaphonia. In light of this, he cannot carry out his short tour serenely.

Massimo Ranieri postpones the dates of the concert: the announcement

to spread theannouncement it was his organization and also himself. These were the words reported in the press release:

Due to a strong flu, the replies in Grosseto and Perugia, scheduled for 27 and 28 May 2023, are postponed to next October.

Massimo Ranieri was supposed to perform on May 27 and 28, 2023 in the cities of Grosseto and Perugia. However, over the past few hours she has been dealing with severe aphonia. It is a symptom characterized by total loss of voice and the problem should be resolved within a week. Despite this, the dates scheduled for 24 and 27 May 2023 in Grosseto and Perugia have been postponed to Octobertherefore after the summer season.

To be precise, the Italian singer-songwriter will perform in Italian cities on October 24, 2023 in Perugia and October 25, 2023 in Grosseto. THE tickets previously purchased are valid for both shows, while respecting sector and place. For anyone who wants to get a reimbursementit is possible to request it no later than 30 July 2023.