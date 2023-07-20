Massimo Mauro heart attack while playing padel: emergency surgery

Massimo Mauro suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Calabria. The illness, as reported to Ansa by the Vialli and Mauro Foundation for Research and Sport, came while the 61-year-old former Juventus and Naples midfielder, now a television commentator (for years on Sky, now on Mediaset) was playing padel.

At first it seemed to be just indigestion – reports Sportmediaset – but then a doctor was contacted and the former footballer and sports manager was taken to hospital. Subjected to further tests that found a heart attack in progress, Mauro was immediately operated on. According to what is learned, the surgery would have gone well and fortunately the ex of Juve and Napoli would no longer be in danger

Massimo Mauro operated on for a heart attack. “I am looked after well and pampered”

Lo Massimo himself Mauro reassured everyone by talking to his non-profit organization: “They were very good in the hospital and still are. I am looked after well and pampered”

