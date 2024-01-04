It collided with another vehicle with a family on board, overturned and ended up in the sea: Massimo Cocco was only 19 years old

The municipality of Quartucciu is mourning the sudden passing of Massimo Coccowho died at just 19 years old while on his way to work in Pula.

The tragic story happened yesterday morning, January 3, 2024. Around 7:00 in the morning, Massimo Cocco was driving his small car on the State Highway 195, when the unforeseeable happened. Just as he was between the Rumianca pier and the Maddalena Spiaggia roundabout, he was collided with a Fiat Marea with a father, mother and two children on board. The nineteen-year-old's vehicle overturned and is ended up in the sea.

The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear, the police are investigating to try to establish drivers' responsibilities. It will be essential to understand whether it was a head-on collision or whether the two cars were traveling in the same direction. Perhaps the boy hit the other vehicle while he was attempting a overtaking gone wrong. The traffic police officers are carrying out all necessary measurements.

Firefighters also intervened on site and took care of recovering the vehicle. Unfortunately, when help arrived, for Massimo Cocco it was already too late.

The words of his girlfriend were heartbreaking, as she entrusted her pain to social media, still in disbelief that she couldn't never hug Massimo again.

I can't live a life without you, come back to me please.

Federica and Massimo lived a beautiful story and had many projects to carry out together. From the first news reported by various newspapers, it would seem that Cocco was dying going right to his father-in-lawto help him with some chores.

He would have been 20 years old to open. The disappearance of the 19-year-old has shocked the entire community and thrown into grief his parents, his sister, all his relatives and his many friends. The latter entrusted their thoughts to social media, choosing to say goodbye to Massimo for the last time with beautiful words, accompanied by photos of him.