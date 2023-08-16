He lost his life while driving his motorcycle, Massimo Sattin was only 39 years old and was the father of two children

The sad story happened on the 45bis state road, near Rezzato, in the province of Brescia. Massimo Sattin he lost his life just 39 years old, while he was aboard his motorcycle. He collided with a van.

Massimo Sattin was originally from Ponte San Pietro. Last Sunday, August 13, he passed away forever after a dramatic road accident. While he was on his motorcycle, he collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction. His body was thrown down a cliff and no one could do anything to save his life.

There dynamic of the road accident is still under investigation by the police, who are trying to understand how it all happened. The first hypothesis is that at the height of a curve to the right, Massimo invaded the oncoming lane, just as the van was arriving.

The 118 health workers also intervened on the spot, but they were unable to do anything to help him. For Massimo Sattin it is now too late.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, on the other hand, did not suffer serious consequences and was transported in green code to the hospital, for all necessary checks.

Massimo had returned to Italy with his wife and children last March 2021. A husband and a father who he loved to travel and who moved around to follow the work on the construction sites.

Farewell messages for Massimo Sattin

There are numerous messages published on social media by those who wanted to say goodbye to the 39-year-old for the last time. An unexpected loss, two children who will not be able to never hug their dad again.

Hi Massimo Sattin I’m incredulous 😭❤️I never wanted to read this 🖤 You will remain in the best memories of school together ❤️