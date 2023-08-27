Massimo Giletti in Verona: “My return to TV? I do not know”

“My comeback on TV? I don’t know”: intercepted by TPI at the Verona Porta Nuova station, the conductor thus replied to those who asked him when we would see him again on the small screen.

After the early closure of It’s not the Arenain fact, the presenter is still looking for a new transmission even if his situation, at a contractual level, remains complicated.

“I am still under contract with La7, many will have noticed that I have never talked about what happened” recently revealed Massimo Giletti.

“I have very broad shoulders and I’ve never heard of anyone caring, not for Giletti, but for these guys. This is a great regret and it’s something I don’t forgive” added the conductor in reference to his collaborators who were suddenly left out of work.

On a possible return to Rai, however, Massimo Giletti had replied: “Rai has always been my home, it is a great true love and in the future we will see what can be done”.