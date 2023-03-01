The conductor Massimo Giletti recalled his father who disappeared on TV, he was unable to say goodbye because he was abroad

Massimo Giletti moved everyone, he couldn’t hold back his tears during the second episode of Beastsconducted by Francesca Fagnani.

The conductor told of some delicate moments of his private life and recalled a still open wound. The one that concerns his dad and that will never heal.

The man passed away in 2020 and still today, that unfillable void accompanies him day after day.

The words of Massimo Giletti

When I take the curves that take me back home, I see my life again and I feel bad. It makes me think of my father and it’s not easy. Every time I come back to visit my mother, I think I haven’t been able to talk to my father anymore. When he died, I was abroad, I missed talking to each other, being together.

It was impossible for the host of Non è L’Arena to hold back the tears in front of the cameras. The memory of one of the most important people in his life, who failed to say goodbye for the last time and perhaps that sense of guilt that accompanies him day after day.

The conductor’s words moved the entire web. Every time he talks about his father, it’s hard and every time he fails hold back the tears.

During the second episode of Beasts, Massimo Giletti also spoke about his exit from Rai. In 2015, despite the numerous ratings of the Arena program, the conductor was ousted from Rai and chose to move to La 7. This is how Non è L’Arena was born. Today he underlines that: