Tension in the latest episode of It is not the Arenawith Massimo Giletti from Odessa who does not want to interrupt the live broadcast and intervenes continuously, stopping the debate to announce the new explosions. He seemed almost annoyed in front of anyone asking him to be safe. He reiterated several times that they would remain in their place to tell, without stop live.

For some time Massimo Giletti has been conducting the program Non è l’Arena live from Odessa, where his lives had already raised a lot of controversy two weeks ago. The reporter was back on the front again, offering testimonies while the debate in the studio was constantly interrupted.

When it was about 11pm in Italy, Massimo Giletti began to interrupt the guests in the studio several times, because he was warning of explosions in the place where he was for the connection:

We are told that there have been explosions very close to us, in the Odessa port area, about 700 meters in line with the area from where we are. There are sirens, we have heard the windows shake.

Operators and reporters intact came out to find out what was happening. While Giletti said:

What we can tell you is that the barrels felt very strong even in this place where, thanks to the Red Cross. I say this because unlike what someone wrote with a lot of irony, we are not at the Grand Hotel.

Massimo Giletti from Odessa refuses to interrupt the live broadcast with the studio

Behind the cameras some people started talking to Massimo Giletti, perhaps asking him to stop the live broadcast and go to the shelters. But in broken English the conductor refused:

The guards behind the cameras tell me I have to stop, but we stay here and carry on.

Many controversies have also been raised for this connection, which has nothing journalistic or informative about it. There are those who accuse him only of wanting to make a show at a time and in a place where something else is needed.