Massimo Giletti-Antonella Fiordelisi come out: is it love or just flirtation?

Massimo Giletti And Antonella Fiordelisi they had a flirt. According to when reported by the weekly Who, the two met last summer, precisely in July. The conductor of “It’s not the Arena” and the competitor of the “Big Brother Vip” they met for work reasons and only dated for a short time.

The shots published in the magazine portray the two a Milan: Giletti, followed by the escort that was assigned to him for having received some threats due to his journalistic inquiries, went to pick up Fiordelisi in Brera. From there they reached a jewelry store, in which the competitor of the “Big Brother Vip” he ran some errands, and then went on to a local to have an aperitif. In the end, the two entered the same door.

In one shot we see Giletti kissing Fiordelisi on the cheek. Valerio Palmieri, who wrote the piece for Whocomments: “An affectionate (but not chaste) kiss”. In any case the attendance was short. Giletti left for Sicily and Fiordelisi got ready to enter GFVip, where we saw her flirting with Edoardo Donnamaria.

Who is Antonella Fiordelisi, the paparazzi woman with Massimo Giletti





Antonella Fiordelisiborn in 1999, begins to practice fencing when he is still very young: he is part of the Nedi Nadi fencing team in Serie A2 and is part of the Italian national team in the Under 20 sword section. At the end of 2019 he graduates at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Political Science.

For some years it has also been one model it’s a Very popular influencer. Also in 2019 his first single from the title is released “Din Dan”from which a video clip was made where the girl appears together with hers ex-boyfriend Francesco Chiofalo.

