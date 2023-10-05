Massimo Giannini leaves the editorship of the Turin newspaper La Stampa. In his place is the current deputy director, Andrea Malaguti. The CEO of Gedi News Network Corrado Corradi communicated this in a note. “Massimo Giannini – we read – will leave La Stampa on 7 October, after directing the newspaper for the last three and a half years, having strengthened its prestige and authority. In thanking him for the commitment with which he led the newspaper, we are happy to communicate that readers will be able to continue to appreciate his journalistic qualities from the columns of Repubblica, where he returns with the role of editorialist and commentatoras well as a podcast author.”

“Directing La Stampa – continues Corrado Corradi – The current deputy director Andrea Malaguti will be from 7 October, a journalist with solid skills and experience, who grew up within the Turin newspaper. Malaguti takes on the role with the task of giving further impetus to the ongoing innovation process, paying particular attention to strengthening the unique bond between La Stampa and the readers of its territory, respecting the best editorial tradition of the newspaper”.