Genoa – Massimo Ferrero is in Perugia, a visit that is reinforcing the rumors of recent days that they would like the former Sampdoria president interested in taking over the Umbrian company, put up for sale by the president Santopadre. Ferrero was photographed in a restaurant in Barton Park, a green area of ​​the Umbrian city, and the news was given by Umbria TV. According to some rumors, Ferrero would also have visited the Perugia sports centre. However, President Santopadre would not be in town.

Ferrero is in Perugia on the very day when, 9 years ago, it was presented in Genoa as new patron of Sampdoria.