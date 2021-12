Massimo Ferrero leaves prison and goes to house arrest. Ferrero had been arrested for bankruptcy as part of an investigation by Paola’s prosecutor. The former Sampdoria president will go to house arrest in his home in Rome. “We express great satisfaction with the work done that will allow the president to spend Christmas at home” underlines the lawyer Luca Ponti, who defends Ferrero together with his colleague Pina Tenga.