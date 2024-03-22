Massimo D'Alema, the conference in China: “One dollar, one vote”. Attack on the West

Maximum D'Alema returns to the center of media attention. While yesterday the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni participated (with a video message) in the third edition of the summit for democracy wanted by Joe Biden in South Korea, D'Alema was speaking at third Forum on democracy organized by China for – we read in La Verità – launch a couple of broadsides against them Western democracies. The Forum was organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Media Group and China Foreign Languages ​​Publishing Administration. Gabriele Carrer, a journalist from Formiche, launched the news on social networks (on make evident in his speech as the motto “one head, one vote“both in Western democracy degenerated into”one dollar, one vote“.

For D'Alema, in practice, democracy is a value to be reconstructed limiting it excessive power of money. Ultimately, for the former prime minister and foreign minister “il capitalism suffocates politics and reduces democratic participation”. Precisely during the pandemic always D'Alema – concludes La Verità – he stood out for his fan traffic right from China. Last year he came under investigation for international corruption in a billion-dollar military procurement deal Leonardo And Fincantieri at the Colombia.