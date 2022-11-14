Converted from Italy, Massimo D’Alema also signs up

But who would have thought that? Massimo Baffino D’Alemahistorical leader of the former communists, former prime minister former togliattofilo, joins the new great and old party of the “Convertiti d’Italia” which already has illustrious names. We have already dealt with this in the past, for example here

But given the great – and predictable – success it is enjoying at national and international level, we are happy to deal with it again for a real 90 piece. Dalemoni, crasi of D’Alema and Berlusconi, when the so-called bicameral “mess” for the reform of the Constitution was fashionable many years ago, however, failed. So we said that mustache ad Agora (Rai3) outing, for heaven’s sake not in the Zanian sense of the term that the communists of the past like – in general – always the typical product as nature commands, but in the sense that he expressed all his revered and reverent admiration for Giorgia Meloni.

“Giorgia Meloni is a capable woman, politically robust, she represents much more than others that world of politics that has been so despised and has taken its revenge. Meloni was the secretary of her party’s youth movement. She is a woman who has been involved in politics. and that he has made politics a choice of life, I appreciate these things. The paradox is that after so much newism we find ourselves in government the most twentieth-century party there is “.

“Of course I don’t like the tradition of the twentieth century represented by the Brothers of Italy, it is the other one compared to ours, but …”.

Embarrassment in the room. The cameras linger mercilessly on the furrows that time has dug in the former young revolutionary communist who contested the Soviet tanks in Prague, angering Giorgio Napolitano, at the time pro-Soviet foreigner of the PCI. Of the past, only the backward and alert eyes remain, the mustache, an old homage to the Cuban barbudos, an unpredictable nasal ventilation system made up of sudden puffs and puffs and nervous tics quite hidden by a swagger of other times. In the end it seems that Arianna, Giorgia’s sister, was right, who wrote in a prophetic post on Facebook: “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you. Then you win ”, quote from Ghandi.

If even a historical opponent like Massimo D’Alema gives reason to you that you have always been on the other side of the fence means that you have really made it.

After all, it is not that in the past there was no lack of mutual recognition such as those between Giorgio Almirante and – for example – Enrico Berlinguerbut those seemed to be a bit part of a certain institutional choreography and also Pravda (not that of Belpietro) – once – spoke well of Pino Rautiperhaps influenced by his “breakthrough to the left” theory.

Is there an end to this “conversion” or not? Knowing D’Alema we are for the first hypothesis. The leader Massimo is still stationed in Article 1 together with the recently deceased minister Roberto Speranza which was its offshoot. She stands, but look. Look with interest at the Democratic party and his convulsions. She looks at him from the left, like Matteo Renzi, another prime minister of that tradition, looks at it from the right. But they both look at it and they both speak highly of Giorgia Meloni.

Indeed also Renzi in the inaugural speech of the premier he winked superfine at Giorgia. Will it be just a tactical relocation of those we are used to or will there be something strategic? Perhaps the war, the pandemic, the energy crisis, inflation made the two leaders think about a possible “Nazarenone“, But if that were the case, they did the math badly and do not know well the stubbornness of the first woman Prime Minister.

