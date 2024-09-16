Massimo Canalini, founder of the Transeuropa publishing house and always considered one of the greatest talent scouts in literature, dies at 68

The literary world mourns the passing of Max Canalinialways considered one of the greatest and most famous talent scouts in the history of modern literature.

prominent name in the Italian literary world

His death, at the age of 68, follows by only a few days that of Ernest FrancoItalian writer and director of the publishing house Einaudiwho passed away last September 10th.

Massimo Canalini: discoverers of young literary talents

Founder of the publishing house The Editorial Workfounded in 1979 and also of Trans-Europefounded in 1987, Massimo Canalini was undoubtedly a true talent scout of many young writers to which he was able to give voice.

They were well 40 unknown authors discovered by him and launched into the literary world and well 600 books published.

This is the painful message of condolence dedicated to him on social media by his publishing house Trans-Europe:

“Massimo revolutionized the world of fiction, bringing to the forefront authors who would mark an era. Thanks to his extraordinary ability to discover new talents, he gave voice to writers such as Enrico Brizzi with Jack Frusciante è uscita dal gruppo, which has become a classic of Italian youth literature, and Silvia Ballestra, author of memorable works such as Il compleanno dell’iguana and I giorni della rotonda. Together with his friend and intellectual accomplice Pier Vittorio Tondelli, he created a narrative laboratory that not only discovered new talents, but also pushed the boundaries of Italian writing and culture in the 1980s and 1990s. Today we lose a visionary, an innovator who changed Italian fiction forever.”

Published books

Silvia Ballestra, young author who made her debut in Trans-Europe with the book “The Iguana’s Birthday” remember Massimo Canalini as “a brilliant, hilarious, punk, completely crazy, highly cultured, unpredictable, subversive publisher”. A publisher who did not limit himself to discovering young talents, but who followed them step by step even during the writing of their literary works.

The memory of the author Enrico Brizzi

Among the prominent names who have published with the Trans-Europe Canalini is undoubtedly included in Enrico Brizziauthor of Jack Frusciante has left the groupa book that has become a classic of children’s literature.

talent scout

This is his heartfelt and moving memory published on Facebook:

“I met Max in February ’92 when he was twice my age; he taught me to take writing seriously and to have fun experimenting. We took my first novel around together, to high schools, conferences and fairly crazy audiences like the Maurizio Costanzo Show, and for another ten years he was my editor. I saw him for the last time two weeks ago in Ancona, tired but determined to expose me to new projects”.