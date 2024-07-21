Massimo Brunetti died at 69: the announcement of his passing was given by his friend Livio Macchia

The music world mourns the loss of Massimo Brunetti, historic keyboardist of Camaleonti, who died at 69. His passing leaves a deep void not only in his beloved Pescara, but in the entire Italian music community. Brunetti, originally from the Adriatic capital, was a pillar of the legendary 60s band, together with drummer Massimo Di Rocco, forming a musical duo entirely “made in Abruzzo”.

Farewell to Massimo Brunetti: iconic keyboardist of the Camaleonti

A sudden illness, perhaps a heart attacktook away the artist too soon, whose disappearance was a hard blow for friends, fans and colleagues. The news was confirmed by the bassist of Camaleonti, Livio Macchiawho said goodbye to Brunetti with a touching message on social media, also remembering the other deceased members of the band, Tonino Cripezzi and Paolo De Ceglie.

THE funerals will be held on Monday 22nd July at 5pm at the church of Santi Angeli Custodi in Pescara. The funeral chapel was set up in the city hospital, where friends and relatives were able to say a final farewell to dear Massimo.

Amedeo Giuliania singer-songwriter and longtime friend of Brunetti, wrote on Facebook. Giuliani also shared a touching photo of Brunetti, taken at a recent dinner, that captures the musician in a happy moment.

The “Emozioni in Musica” festival in Roseto degli Abruzzi, through the words of patron Silvio Brocco and artistic director Morgan Fascioli, wanted to remember Brunetti as “the keyboardist of the Camaleonti since 1990” and expressed their condolences to the family. Brunetti had played at the first edition of the festival in 2014, leaving an indelible mark on the event.

Messages of condolence and fond memories have been numerous. The Abruzzo and Italian musical community gathers around Massimo Brunetti’s family in this moment of grief. Brunetti was not only a talented musician, but also a person loved and respected by all who knew him.

Massimo Brunetti leaves a significant musical legacy and an indelible memory in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know him and listen to him. His talent and passion for music will continue to live through the notes of Chameleons and in the hearts of those who loved him.

