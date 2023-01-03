Marita Comi, la wife of Massimo Bossetti, believes in his innocence. Since the arrest of the bricklayer from Mapello, the woman has never stopped being close to her partner, the father of her three children who are now grown up by her, as the woman’s brother recounts. She wants her life back, but the nightmare will never end for her family.

The 44-year-old woman continues to seek a normal life. Massimo Bossetti, her husband, is in a cell in Bollate, in the province of Milan, where she must serve a life sentence for the disappearance of Yara Gambirasiothe 13-year-old from Brembate found lifeless.

His life, however, will never go back to normal. To tell how the woman lives what is a real nightmare for her family is the woman’s brother. Woman who has never believed for a single moment that her husband could have hurt Yara.

The Marita’s brother he has been by her side for 9 years, to help her deal with everything that has happened to her family.

He tries to carry on, life goes on, but he knows, after nine years, that his existence will never go back to normal. That fact changed everything. After years my sister would like to go back to a normal life, even if normal will never come back and she knows it. The children have grown up and go their own way.

The life of Massimo Bossetti’s wife and her children has been turned upside down

The children of Massimo Bossetti and Marita Comi are now 21, 18 and 16 years old. At the time of the arrest she was not working. Today, however, she is an employee of a cleaning company.

She remains of the opinion that her husband is innocent, otherwise she would have left him. She said it at the time of her arrest and she continues to repeat it today. She has never had any doubts about the father of her children.