The Cassation has accepted the request of Massimo Bossetti’s lawyers, who will now therefore be able to access the scientific findings of the case

After years of trial and mostly rejected requests, for Massimo Bossetti and good news has come for its defenders. The Cassation has in fact accepted the request of the lawyers of the Mapello bricklayer, who is serving life imprisonment for the murder of Yara Gambirasio, who will now be able to access the finds and carry out further investigations, remaining within the limits already authorized in previous provisions.

It was the late afternoon of November 26, 2010 when Yaraa 13-year-old girl from Brembate di Sopra, disappeared into thin air after artistic gymnastics training in a local gym.

The following February 26, a man notices a dead body in the countryside and, following the necessary reports, it turns out that it belonged to Yara.

From that moment the case took on national media relevance and the authorities put it on their feet an unprecedented investigationstarting from a trace of DNA found on the 13-year-old’s trousers, belonging to the so-called “unknown 1”.

Over 25,000 people were analysed, until a result was finally obtained. The June 16, 2014three and a half years after Yara’s disappearance, Massimo Bossetti is arrested, 44-year-old bricklayer from Mapello with a criminal recordwhose nuclear DNA was found to be superimposable with that of the man defined as “Unknown 1”.

The man has always declared himself innocent and completely extraneous to the facts. His defenders, the lawyers Claudius Salvagni And Paul Camporini, have been fighting for him since the beginning, basing their defense on some inconsistencies that would be right on his DNA. Especially the lack of mitochondrial DNA of Bossetti in the genetic trace found and examined.

The requests of Massimo Bossetti’s defense

The bricklayer’s lawyers have repeatedly asked the Court to be able to access the finds and analyze them again, for a possible review of the process. But until now all instances had been rejected. The last time in November 2021, when it was rejected by the Court of Assizes of the Court of Bergamo.

Today, however, there may be one chink. The Cassation has in fact accepted the request of Bossetti’s lawyers and will therefore be allowed to access the finds.

What will happen now

The decision came to a close following a closed-door discussion. The defense will have access to evidence reconnaissance. Reconnaissance that “it must be carried out within the limits established in previous provisions, at the same time establishing the appropriate precautions to guarantee its integrity“.

The problem is that the genetic sample identified then on Yara’s pants, due to the numerous analyzes it is worn out. It will therefore not be possible for the defense to access it.

They will now wait for the reasons of the decision issued by the judges, to understand which finds will be accessible to the defense and to move accordingly.

THE legal di Bossetti, pending the aforementioned reasons, are held for the time being satisfied and ready to prove their client’s innocence.