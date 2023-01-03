Marita Comi does not believe that her life partner could have done such a thing. There wife of Massimo Bossetti believes in his innocence. He believes the man’s words when he says he is not responsible for the death of Yara Gambirasio. Especially in the light of the latest revelations that the investigations have made. The life of the Bossetti family has been turned upside down.

After husband’s arrest, Marita Comi, wife of Massimo Bossetti, lives in a nightmare. In fact, the man has already been definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the disappearance of Yara Gambirasio.

From the day the bricklayer from Mapello was arrested at his construction site on June 16, 2014, the 44-year-old woman tries to move forward. After the various trials, the husband was convicted definitively. A nightmare always lived with the pressure of the media that didn’t make things easier.

Marita Comi believes in her husband’s innocence, as she believed it in June 2014 and every judgment of the judges. He always said she would leave him if he really found him guilty of such a terrible crime committed by the father of his three children.

Even today, the woman continues to defend her husband, recounting how her life and that of her children (who are now 21, 18 and 16 years old) had tremendous repercussions after the man’s arrest.

The brother of Massimo Bossetti’s wife reveals that she will always believe him innocent

The woman’s words were reported by Marita’s brother, Agostino Comi, who has always been close to his sister since the arrest. Today, the woman works in a cleaning company, while she was a housewife at the time.