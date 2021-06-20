New flame for Massimo Boldi? To win the heart of “Cipollino” is this time the beautiful Polish, Anita Szacon, 41 years, 34 less than the actor. The weekly Oggi paparazzi the two in a restaurant. Contacted by the tabloid newspaper, Boldi commented: “Am I in love? I think so, because he has an impossible character: only a man in love could resist. It is very angular ”. Yet at the moment Anita, who lives in Rome, where she works as a cosmetologist in a pharmacy, would be rather hesitant: “I like her mind, her rigor, her sensitivity. But for now there is only a beautiful friendship between us. She escapes me. He withdraws. But I hope to be able to conquer it ”.

Massimo Boldi then told where his passion for young and beautiful women would come from: “The truth is that I don’t resign myself. That I always throw my heart over the obstacle and that I always hope to have the right woman next to me to spend my life with. But then, inevitably, the fact that he is 75 years old and cannot offer a family, children, counters. The age? It’s not my fault. I am surrounded by beautiful girls, full of verve and sympathy, who propose themselves. Who writes to me on Instagram, who proposes to dinner. My popularity, the character I have played and play in films acts as a catalyst: you can see that mature women don’t like me ”.

In short, the actor has so far no longer found true love after the death of his beloved wife Marisa, and he hopes he can find a partner who will make him smile again: “I don’t want to be ridiculous, I have great self-respect. and my daughters “, the actor declares again,” But they have their life, their commitments, it is I who then find myself dealing with silence and fears. I am the first to ask myself if, at my age, I can really aspire to genuine and selfless love. If there really is a partner for me “. In conclusion, on the story with Irene Fornaciari, which ended one step away from marriage, Boldi declared: “It was a beautiful relationship, even intriguing. But I don’t like either-or “.

Read also: Why did Massimo Boldi and Christian De Sica quarrel? What happened