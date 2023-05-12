Massimiliano Vlacci had left the house without taking the keys with him, the family members had raised the alarm: the searches ended

Searches ended in the worst possible way Massimiliano Vlacci, the man who disappeared from Trieste in the night between Sunday and Monday. The 49-year-old was found dead.

Massimiliano Vlacci had gone out without notifying his family, leaving the house and car keys. Family and friends have tried to find and contact him, but failing, they then alarmed the authorities.

They have been published on the web numerous appealsaccompanied by photos by Massimiliano Vlacci.

They hoped and prayed that he would come home soon, his behavior had aroused one great concern among all who knew him.

The 49-year-old was a former basketball player, well known in Trieste. The police immediately mobilized to activate the searches. On Wednesday, around 19:00, the tragic find. The investigators are trying to shed light on the matter and to reconstruct the dynamics of the man’s removal and death.

It will be fundamental there‘autopsy. The results of the examination will establish the exact cause of death and will help the agents and family members understand what really happened to Massimiliano Vlacci.

In the last few hours there have been numerous messages of farewell and condolences that have appeared on social networks. Many have wanted say goodbye for the last time And cling to the pain of his family.

A hug to the Vlacci family for the loss of Massimiliano. My husband had known him for some time and I had recently met him. I won’t add anything else, because we still can’t believe it.

The team too Azzurra Rdr Volleyball of Trieste paid tribute to the 49-year-old with a post on Facebook: