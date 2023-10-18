The words of Heidi’s father have deeply hurt Varrese who seems ready to sue for defamation: here’s what is happening inside and outside the GF

In the house of Big Brother, the tension is starting to create a very heavy air, this is due to what happened during Monday’s appointment. Many housemates were overwhelmed by the situation between Massimiliano Varrese and Heidi Baci.

The actor finds himself having to face a mixture of emotions, as from crying over Heidi Baci’s forced exit ordered by his father, he also has to deal with his great anger. This is because he wants to know the whole truth, which is certainly different from the one that came to light.

He found himself, through no fault of his own, being accused of very harsh things towards him. Precisely for this reason, Massimiliano has no intention of throwing the dust under the carpet, but according to some rumours, his lawyers are already at work.

Massimiliano Varrese ready to report Heidi’s father: The situation at the GF worsens

The words said by young Heidi’s father towards the actor were considered too serious to ignore. The girl’s father in fact criticized the gieffino very harshly, and asked his daughter to leave the program.

After this very serious episode, which caused concern throughout Italy, the actress Beatrice Luzzi also wanted to express her thoughts regarding the man. Referring to the Heidi’s situation stated that: “We went back 50 years”.

Among the very serious statements of Heidi’s father, one of those that most created a stir and nervousness in Massimiliano, is the following: “A person who put you under stress, who is bigger than me. I I don’t let anyone treat my daughter badly and to trample on your dignityto. A person who put on you and he ruined you all this game here”.

According to what was reported by Novella 2000taking up some comments on social media, it seems that Massimiliano Varrese has requested to speak with his lawyers to file a complaint against Heidi’s father for defamation.

Surely, this situation will not only take place in the television sector, but will move to the courtrooms. Obviously these are not certainties, we will only know how things will go after Massimiliano leaves the house.