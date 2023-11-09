In the last hours, Massimiliano Varrese caught media attention with a hunger strike in support of Alex Schwazer. The athlete found himself unable to register for the Olympics as his sentence has not yet been issued. Varrese, well-known competitor of the new edition of Big Brotherdecided to implement this form of protest, arousing interest and curiosity in the Italian public.

Alex Schwazer, although he is training intensely to participate in the next Olympics, he was unable to apply due to waiting for the sentence. There news it was shared by Schwazer himself with Vittorio Menozzi who broke out in tears:

Alex explained to me that he could apply until yesterday, but the ruling hasn’t arrived yet, so I feel too sorry for him, on an empathetic level I’m shattered. It’s his life and it makes me feel bad. He also suffered many years of depression. I am very fond of him. I feel useless, it’s too much bigger than me.

Massimiliano Varrese declared that all the competitors of the Big Brother they would like to join the hunger strike to support Alex Schwazer. This appeal was a gesture of solidarity towards the athlete:

If it starts from us, if we also make an appeal in English it could start to travel all over Italy and a brothel of people could move. If he starts from here, a bomb will explode outside in the media.

It remains to be seen whether this action will have a significant impact on the Schwazer affair. Anyway, all the competitors they were emotionally involved by the words of Alex Schwazer who is receiving a lot support from everybody.