The detail in the plush that Massimiliano Varrese received did not go unnoticed by the fans

During the last episode of the new edition of Big Brother, Massimiliano Varrese received a surprise from his daughter. The little girl gave him her favorite stuffed animal but a bizarre detail did not go unnoticed by the fans. Let’s find out together what it is.

Last night, Thursday 26 October 2023, another one was broadcast episode of the Big Brother. During the live broadcast, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to Massimiliano Varrese who was shown to be in tears because of the unexpected surprise received from his daughter.

Massimiliano Varrese: his daughter’s letter

The little girl wanted to write one letter to his dad and gave him a Teddy bear:

Hi dad, you are the best dad in the world, in all the planets, in the entire ocean, in the entire deep sea. I love you, I miss you but you don’t have to worry because I’m fine with mom. Everything is fine at school, the teacher is good, we have learned mathematics, to write, to draw, to do everything.

With these words Varrese’s daughter concluded hers moving speech:

Sorry but I don’t watch you much on television, because sometimes I get a little bored and watch cartoons. I’ll send you a puppet, so if you miss me you can hug the puppet and hear the music and fall asleep. Do you remember when you used to tell me stories? When did we go to the beach together and swim together? Hi dad, I love you.

In any case, what captured the attention of viewers was a strange detail in the plush that the competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini received. We’re talking about clothes. Therefore, the puppet in question had the same clothing by Beatrice Luzzi. It’s probably just one coincidence fans have never ruled out mischievous hypotheses.