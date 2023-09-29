On September 28, 2023, another episode of the new edition of the Big Brother. Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to what happened between Beatrice Luzzi and Massimiliano Varese who let himself go on a harsh outburst. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

They continue to get more and more interesting dynamics among the tenants inside the most spied on house in Italy. This time, it was Massimiliano Varese who ended up at the center of the gossip column, who became the protagonist of a heated clash with Beatrice Luzzi.

Indeed, it seems that the actor has put Angelica Baraldi in front of one difficult choice. In detail, he would have told her that, if she had not sided against Beatrice Luzzi, he would have changed attitude in his regards.

Angelica herself revealed it during a advertising block. These were his words:

Massimiliano, you keep telling us that you want us to take sides. Do you understand that it’s not a game where we have to be on the blue or red team?! I don’t have your reasons for going against Beatrice. When she made a mistake for me I told her everything. But she didn’t do anything big with me. So it’s not like I get up and start saying things against her afterwards. And you can’t even expect us to do it. If someone doesn’t want to express themselves or take a position, they don’t do it. You can’t say ‘starting tomorrow I’ll change my attitude towards you because if you don’t get up…’ And no, don’t say it’s fine because your reasoning isn’t good.

In light of what happened in general, and especially after Alfonso Signorini announced that Beatrice Luzzi is the favorite from the public, Varese let himself go hard vent. The actor left strong accusations to her roommate: