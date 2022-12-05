Requests for help on the subject of end of life are constantly increasing and every day they arrive at the Luca Coscioni Association, via email or at the Numero Bianco, the free infoline that provides information to citizens on living wills, palliative care, assisted suicide and regulations that provide for euthanasia. In the last 12 months, over 9,700 people have asked for information on end of life. In particular, more than 20 people a month (almost one person a day) asked for information and the form to access medically assisted suicide in Italy or contacts with Swiss associations. Among these, Massimiliano, 44, suffering from multiple sclerosis for 6 years, who in a video explains the reasons why he would like to end his suffering in Italy, without having to go abroad. In fact, Massimiliano is not “kept alive by life support treatments”, therefore, he does not fall within the cases provided for by the sentence 242/2019 of the Constitutional Court on the CappatoDj Fabo case for access to assisted suicide in Italy. In our country, thanks to the civil disobedience of Cappato for the help provided to Fabiano Antoniani and therefore thanks to the sentence 242 of the Constitutional Court which has the force of law, assisted suicide is possible and legal when the sick person who requests it is affected from an irreversible pathology, a source of intolerable physical or psychological suffering, fully capable of making free and informed decisions and kept alive by life-sustaining treatments and these conditions have been verified by the NHS. Subsisting and verified requirements for Federico Carboni who last June was instead able to access assisted suicide without the help provided constituting a crime. Here are Massimiliano’s words in a video next to his father.



01:23