He started at 13, in his bedroom, to win all the PNBA federation titles

Rachele Scoditti

Massimiliano Sertoriborn in 1998 in Pisogne, today he is the king of natural bodybuilding. His dream began as a child, watching wrestling and being fascinated by the muscular physiques of the athletes. TO 13 years he asks his parents to give him some weights, the handle for chin-ups, to start training. First without a guide, a At the age of 15, a journey of structured diet and training begins in earnest and sees his physique improve day after day until he discovers the world of bodybuilding competitions thanks to YouTube.

And there you fell in love…

“At 19 I met my current trainer, Simone Serrecchia, to whom I immediately asked if it was possible to prepare a competition. From there began the whole journey and all the satisfactions that have come over these years.”

Satisfaction and records, you have won so many titles in all these years.

“Do I have to tell you all of them!? (Laughs, ed.). Certainly the Mr Natural Olympia which takes place in Las Vegas, where I was the first Italian to win three golds and receive the “Athlete of the Year” award. I am the only Italian to have won the World Championship from Classic Physique, Men’s Physique and Sport Model. I am very proud of the latter, because after winning it in America, the category was also introduced in Europe. Then eight World Cups. Six World Cups won in America. 4 Pro Card in the PNBA Official federation and a few days ago I won Mr Universe in Romania, thus becoming the first Italian in history to have won all the federation’s titles.” See also Scandal in the City: player is recorded in an alleged drunken state

Congratulations! How are anti-doping controls carried out, given that you compete in natural federations?

“My trainer immediately directed me towards natural federations. The tests are available throughout the year: even in the off-season, WADA can come to your home for a urine and blood test, without warning. If you test positive, all your titles will be revoked, you will have a fairly hefty fine and you will be banned from competitions.”

But this isn’t your job, how do you reconcile it all?

“Exactly. I am a worker, then I am a posing coach. It’s not easy to reconcile everything. I wake up in the morning at 4:45, do fasted cardio and posing. Breakfast, I get ready and work from 7am to 12pm. I have a break until 2pm, have lunch and try to rest a bit and then start working again from 2pm to 5pm. I go home where I train, because in the Covid years I built my own home gym so now I train at home. Then I have dinner and prepare meals for the next day.” See also Found Gennaro, the boy in pajamas who disappeared in Nerano

“Mr Universe was the last title I was missing in the federation. Now the goal is to stop for a moment and do an off-season of about a year, something I’ve never done. Always competing, my off seasons have always lasted a maximum of four months. Furthermore, now I would like to dedicate more time to my family and my girlfriend.”

Is there anyone you want to thank who has always been by your side on this journey?

“My parents first of all, who have always supported me. It’s not easy for parents to support the dream of a 13-year-old boy who wants to be a bodybuilder. My coach Simone, who has always believed in me. And then myself, because I never gave up. This is advice I want to give to everyone: never give up and always believe. My first competition I came sixth, I might have thought it wasn’t my sport. For example, when I won the world championship in Romania I decided to go to California for my Pro debut. As a child I always told my parents ‘one day I will take you to America, where I will compete’. A month before the race my grandfather died, but since my grandfather always told me ‘if you want, you can’ we held out and went to America. I won on my debut as Men’s Physique, thus becoming the first Italian in history, so much so that they nicknamed me ‘The Italian stallion’”. See also Milan wins again and dreams: Kalulu beats Empoli, +5 over Inter (for one night)