mine she was without a doubt, and still is, one of the most loved and appreciated artists in our country. There are many who wonder why the diva has decided to withdraw completely from the scene. This question was answered by her son Massimiliano Pani who gave an interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’ revealing some background on the singer. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Massimiliano Pani he is the son that Mina had from the actor Corrado Pani. As already anticipated, in recent days the diva’s son has released an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’ where he explained the reasons that led his mother to retire from the scene forever.

These were the words that Massimiliano Pani, composer and producer, revealed:

My mother and father were Roger Federer, that is, they made very difficult things seem simple. But at the base there is an enormous work, an uninterrupted study. Gianni Ferrio, the musician behind Studio Uno and Teatro 10, is another Federer: the greatest Italian arranger, with world-class musical skills and culture, very good at maintaining the dramatic line of a piece. Writing an odd piece is easy; make it tall and handsome, that’s a whole other story.

Subsequently Massimiliano Pani explained the reasons that led to his mother to leave Italy and move to Switzerland. These were his words about it:

We came to Lugano because he wanted to send us children to public school: it would not have been possible in Rome or Milan. The controversy over taxes is absurd. In the 1970s nobody paid taxes in Italy. Mina went to Switzerland to be able to pay her, because she needed to feel like a normal person. Anyone who says otherwise hasn’t understood anything about my mother.

Finally, to the reporter’s question why mine decided to retire from the scene, Massimiliano Pani replied with these words: