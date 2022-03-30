Massimiliano Capitanio is the new Agcom Commissioner

Affaritaliani.it advances confirmed: the Chamber elected the Northern League deputy Massimiliano Capitanio as a member of the Communications Authority, with 221 votes in favor, 10 “missing”, 170 blank ballots and zero abstentions.

The deputy of the League succeeds the deceased Enrico Mandelli, also in altitude-Carroccio. Former leader of Salvini’s party in the Rai Supervisory Committee and member of the Montecitorio Tlc Commission, Capitanio will leave these positions after his appointment to Agcom will be formalized with the signature of the relative decree by the President of the Republic.

Journalist by profession, before becoming a deputy Capitanio he was deputy director of the press office of the Lombardy regional council, as well as head of the secretariat and press manager of the Department of Social Policies of the Province of Milan. He also worked as a journalistic consultant for the Rai Due program “L’Ultima parole”, responsible for the political and crime sections of the Giornale di Monza and the Giornale di Vimercate.

