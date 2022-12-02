“ALS is a very complicated disease that progressively deprives people of their voice. Therefore, in order to communicate, they need to use equipment that currently produces a very impersonal metallic voice. Instead, with ‘My Voice’ we can give people a human voice again affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, who will thus be able to communicate again with a male or female voice. For me it is truly a wonderful project. Giving the voice is a concrete response to listening to the needs of patients with this disabling disease”. Thus Fulvia Massimelli , president of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, on the sidelines of the presentation of the “My Voice” campaign promoted by Aisla with NemoLab and the Nemo Clinical Centers this afternoon at the Teatro Tirso la Molina in Rome.

Two exceptional testimonial voices joined the initiative: the actor and voice actor Pino Insegno and the singer-songwriter Ron, former national councilor of Aisla. “Many partners support us – underlines Massimelli – In recent years, Aisla has formed alliances with companies that contribute financially to the development of our projects. We are also supported by social-health institutions and researchers who make their skills and abilities available to a better quality of life for patients”.