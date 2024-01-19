“We are anticipating World Hug Day on January 21st because, today, we receive an important hug. With his donation, Galbusera embraces the entire community of Aisla, a very significant embrace that will help research, which means hope.” This was said by Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla, the Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, on the sidelines of the moment of celebration today in Milan organized to celebrate the conclusion of the 'The Good Taste of Research' campaign, promoted by Galbusera, thanks to which Aisla has received a total of 51 thousand euros earmarked for research.