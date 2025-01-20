After winning the elections on November 5, the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, and his vice president, JD Vance, are sworn in this Monday. This is the agenda for a historic day halfway between tradition and spectacle:

Mass at St. John’s Episcopal Church

As is tradition among United States presidents, Donald Trump begins his inauguration day by attending a mass at St. John’s Episcopal Church, across Lafayette Square from the White House.









9:30-10:15 (15:30-16:15)

Tea at the White House

As a welcome to the White House, the outgoing president, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, offer tea to the Trump couple on their second return to the presidency, another tradition that they already know from the previous term.

10:30-(16:30)

Trump at the Capitol

Due to the historic wave of arctic cold that shakes Washington with temperatures of up to 14 degrees below zero, Trump’s swearing-in will not be outdoors on the steps of the Capitol, but inside, in the Rotunda.

12:00-(18:00)

Oath

Amid hymns performed by choirs and bands, US Vice President JD Vance is sworn in before Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and then President Trump is sworn in before Justice John Roberts.

From 12:00 (From 18:00)

Biden Farewell

After four years in the White House, the outgoing president, Democrat Joe Biden, officially says goodbye along with his vice president, Kamala Harris, who lost the November elections to Donald Trump.

Around 19:00 (1:00 AM)

Nominations signing

After his swearing-in, Donald Trump heads to the President’s Room, next to the Senate Chamber, where members of Congress witness the signing of nominations and memoranda.

13:15-14:15 (19:15-20:15)

official lunch

The new president, Donald Trump, and his vice president, JD Vance, attend an official luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, taking place in Statuary Hall inside the Capitol.

14:30-16:45 (20:30-22:45)

Parade and rally

From the steps of the eastern facade of the Capitol, Trump and Vance review the troops. Because of the cold, they move the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol One Arena, where Trump is holding a rally.

17:00-17:30 (22:00-22:30)

Oval Office

Upon returning to the Oval Office, Trump plans to sign a hundred executive orders in order to reverse the main policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Among them, the expulsion of illegal immigrants and criminals stands out.

From 19:00 (from 1:30)

Inaugural dances

The culmination of the party are three inaugural balls, the Commander in Chief, the Liberty Ball (this one with music by the Village People) and the Starlight Ball, attended by Trump’s big donors, who will speak before they.

Tuesday 11:00-12:15 (17:00-18:15)

national prayer

Just as they began, the celebrations for Trump’s inauguration conclude the next morning with another religious event: the traditional National Prayer Service, held at the Washington Cathedral.