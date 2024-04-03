Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Extreme storms are keeping Italy and the Alpine regions in suspense. Now an avalanche hit two skiers in the Dolomites. Including a 14-year-old who was dragged 60 meters down the slope.

Misurina – Heavy rain and storms have been causing extreme and sometimes life-threatening situations in some Alpine areas for weeks. Just a few weeks ago, a Munich resident died in an avalanche in South Tyrol, and in northern Italy, the community and residents have to fight against violent landslides and debris avalanches. On the morning of April 2nd, another avalanche broke out and hit six people in the Veneto region in northeastern Italy. A 14-year-old girl had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Two skiers caught by avalanche in Southern Alps: Girl is swept 60 meters

As Italian media report, two adults and five teenagers were on their way to the summit of the Forcella della Neve high valley in the Belluno Alps last Tuesday. The avalanche occurred in the area of ​​the municipality of Auronzo near Misurina and hit two skiers. The Italian girl, who was around 20 meters below the rest of the group, was swept about 60 meters down the slope by the avalanche.

A second skier, who had probably been on a skiing holiday in the Dolomites, was also surprised and hit by the mass of snow a little further down the slope. In total, around 50 skiers are said to have taken advantage of the winter conditions in the Forcella della Neve area. The area in the Dolomites is also a popular destination for hikers.

Avalanche hits group of skiers – rescue happens to be nearby in the Southern Alps

Luckily, the avalanche was quickly noticed by another skier, who immediately alerted rescue workers. A mountain rescue helicopter with a 50-meter-long winch landed at an altitude of 2,400 meters with medical staff, dogs and an avalanche dog handler.

However, the girl was rescued from the snow before the helicopter arrived. According to Italian media reports, police officers from the community of Auronzo were training near the avalanche disaster in the Southern Alps. The rescue workers were able to free the 14-year-old, who was buried under the avalanche for around five minutes. The rescuers also rescued the second skier. He was buried from the stomach down under the snow cover and remained uninjured. In Tyrol, a ski instructor recently saved the lives of three children.

The 14-year-old girl from Italy told the rescuers about back pain. To rule out other injuries, she was taken to a nearby hospital after being rescued with a cable winch. The remaining skiers at Forcella della Neve, all of whom were uninjured, were later picked up by another rescue helicopter.

“Common sense”: Veneto's president makes it clear with a warning to visitors to the Alps

The president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, expressed his gratitude, according to the Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino to the rescue workers for their work. He also called on skiers in the region to use “common sense”: At the moment it is particularly important to responsibly inform themselves about the situation and the weather in the Alps. This would help protect everyone – including emergency responders “who are called to compensate for the carelessness or unpreparedness of others in dangerous situations.”

As the Italian newspaper reports, a strong avalanche danger has been reported for the area in the Dolomites. Avalanches were to be expected due to the high rainfall and snowfall of the past few days. Due to the avalanche alarm, a curfew was recently imposed for an entire valley in Italy. (nbe)