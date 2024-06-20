“Today we are working for Milan-Cortina, but to leave a ‘legacy’, that is, a legacy, something for the citizens. Everything done in the medical service sector has a legacy, a legacy for the population, whether it is a new clinic or training. We work for the future, for the next generations. This is the profound meaning of the Olympics: doing something for the games, but above all for the nation and for future generations.” This was said by Giuseppe Massazza, Chief Medical Officer of Milano Cortina 2026, speaking this morning, within the 51st congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (Sirm), at the presentation of the path of a framework cooperation agreement, in view of the 2026 sporting event, between the scientific society and the Italian National Olympic Committee.

“The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics – continues Massazza – are totally new on the Olympic and Parolympic scene. There are 4 regions involved, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino, Alto Adige: a vast territory with 6 Olympic villages, 3 physical and 3 widespread. All this triggers, even in the medical service sector, a completely new mechanism. In fact, we need technologies for information to pass through the network of Olympic hospitals and the need for competition venues to be connected to the hospitals. We must therefore find a common thread to optimize the medical services of the best regions at a national level, with highly advanced systems – he concludes – to bring important consequences also to the territory, which is our aim”.